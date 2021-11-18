Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

