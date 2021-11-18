Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

