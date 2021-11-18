Niftyx Protocol Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $30.55 million and $503,917.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.