e-Money 24 Hour Volume Reaches $351,083.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $351,083.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

