Brokerages Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,045,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLRS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

