Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $240,476.92 and approximately $61,341.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.