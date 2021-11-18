NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

