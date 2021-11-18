B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 14,231 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,896. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

