B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

