B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 159 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

