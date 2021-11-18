Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $347.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

