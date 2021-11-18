B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 57 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 91.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 83.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $239.50 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $242.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

