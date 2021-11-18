B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

