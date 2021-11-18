Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 24,209 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 4,343,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 638,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

