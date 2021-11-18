Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
