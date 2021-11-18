Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

