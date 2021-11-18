Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 24,574 Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRH shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of -1.80. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

