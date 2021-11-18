Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.