BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

