Tigress Financial Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.85.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Square has a 52-week low of $182.27 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.