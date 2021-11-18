Tigress Financial Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.85.
Shares of Square stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Square has a 52-week low of $182.27 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
