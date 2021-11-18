Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target at $12.57

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83. Latch has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

