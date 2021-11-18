TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

