SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $763.50

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $763.50 and last traded at $762.49, with a volume of 3546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $747.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.