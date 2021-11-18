Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.00

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 14741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

