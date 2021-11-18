Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.80. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.