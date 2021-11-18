Insider Buying: Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Insider Acquires A$101,461.14 in Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) insider Diana Eilert purchased 18,414 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.51 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,461.14 ($72,472.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

