Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

