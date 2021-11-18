Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells $124,785.36 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

