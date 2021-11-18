LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.14

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 15132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.