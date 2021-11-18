Kathie A. Deruiter Sells 4,818 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $852.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.