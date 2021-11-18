$0.88 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

