WazirX Price Tops $1.27 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $403.71 million and approximately $51.08 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.