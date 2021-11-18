Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$533,471.64 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.10.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.