Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 6,965 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.74.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

