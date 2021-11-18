Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 46,672 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

