Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.
Shares of ONON opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
