Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of ONON opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

