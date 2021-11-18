Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 278.80 ($3.64), with a volume of 802749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.