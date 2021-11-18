Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 278.80 ($3.64), with a volume of 802749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

