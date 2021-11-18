UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

