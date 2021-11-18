Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 14,540 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.