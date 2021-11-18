Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Cap of $66,173.98

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Veles has a market capitalization of $66,173.98 and $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,651 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

