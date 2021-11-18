NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

