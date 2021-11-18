NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.
In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
