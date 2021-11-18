Comerica Bank Has $5.99 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

