EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

