Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

