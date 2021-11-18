Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

