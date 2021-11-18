ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.17 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66.
In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
