Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($19.87), with a volume of 90,850 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.27.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
