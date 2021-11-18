Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($19.87), with a volume of 90,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.27.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total value of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Insiders sold a total of 699,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,429,878 in the last 90 days.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

