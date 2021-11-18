Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvast updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MVST opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Microvast has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

