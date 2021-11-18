Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.