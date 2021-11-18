Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.54% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,464,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,364,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,357,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFVI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

