Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 128.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

